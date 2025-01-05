Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.30. Algoma Steel Group shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 239,402 shares changing hands.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $936.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is -15.75%.
Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.