Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.30. Algoma Steel Group shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 239,402 shares changing hands.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $936.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is -15.75%.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter worth $73,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

