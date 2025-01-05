Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.50 and last traded at C$6.56, with a volume of 3099361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

In other news, Director Dilek Samil sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.46, for a total transaction of C$112,421.40. Also, Director Christopher Huskilson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.65 per share, with a total value of C$166,252.50. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

