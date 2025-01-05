Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 14,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Allkem Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Allkem

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

