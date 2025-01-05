Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.55. Almacenes Éxito shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 2,661 shares traded.

Almacenes Éxito Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Almacenes Éxito Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.0248 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Almacenes Éxito’s previous — dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Almacenes Éxito’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

About Almacenes Éxito

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTO. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

