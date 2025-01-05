Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $1,309,864.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,797,302.40. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $439,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,955. This represents a 10.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,122 shares of company stock worth $2,540,455. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALNY opened at $234.28 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

