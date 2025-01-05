Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,678 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $506,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.44.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $224.19 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.05 and a 52 week high of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

