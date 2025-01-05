Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,620 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $195,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after buying an additional 1,042,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,663 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,653,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,320,300,000 after purchasing an additional 873,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,973,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,917,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,150 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.44.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $224.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $144.05 and a one year high of $233.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

