Ammar Al-Joundi Sells 17,936 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 17,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total transaction of C$2,005,962.24.

Ammar Al-Joundi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Thursday, November 14th, Ammar Al-Joundi sold 19,900 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.25, for a total transaction of C$2,174,075.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$117.14 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$60.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$116.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$108.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of C$2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEM. UBS Group upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$116.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.