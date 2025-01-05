Analyzing Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ:PUCK) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) and Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Goal Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Trinity Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Goal Acquisitions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trinity Capital and Goal Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 1 0 2 0 2.33 Goal Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Trinity Capital currently has a consensus target price of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 3.17%. Given Trinity Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Goal Acquisitions.

This table compares Trinity Capital and Goal Acquisitions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $142.47 million 6.08 $76.89 million $1.71 8.60 Goal Acquisitions N/A N/A -$1.14 million N/A N/A

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Goal Acquisitions.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and Goal Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 40.73% 15.90% 7.14% Goal Acquisitions N/A N/A -35.91%

Volatility and Risk

Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goal Acquisitions has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Goal Acquisitions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

