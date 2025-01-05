Analyzing Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) and Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) and Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Paragon Shipping”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Clean Energy Carriers $447.31 million 2.30 $47.21 million $1.30 14.29 Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon Shipping.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paragon Shipping has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Paragon Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Clean Energy Carriers 25.79% 9.72% 3.24% Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Paragon Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 0 1 1 3.50 Paragon Shipping 0 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Clean Energy Carriers presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.41%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers is more favorable than Paragon Shipping.

Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers beats Paragon Shipping on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

