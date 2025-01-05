Andrew Woods Sells 3,529 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,529 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $52,370.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,702 shares in the company, valued at $514,977.68. This trade represents a 9.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PubMatic Price Performance

PUBM stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $732.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.40. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PubMatic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 239.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PubMatic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in PubMatic by 93.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 62,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.