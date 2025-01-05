Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.94 and last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 673218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

The stock has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,331,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $287,144,000 after purchasing an additional 803,257 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,252,000 after buying an additional 587,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after acquiring an additional 522,575 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,640,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 56,727.5% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 196,055 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 195,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.