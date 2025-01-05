AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading 0.9% Higher – What’s Next?

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $349.39 and last traded at $344.94. 1,297,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,997,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.71.

AppLovin Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.26, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.28.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total value of $6,348,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,676 shares in the company, valued at $143,670,155.40. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 59,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.14, for a total transaction of $17,132,918.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,017,388 shares in the company, valued at $291,115,402.32. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 888,867 shares of company stock worth $284,773,062. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,406,000 after purchasing an additional 428,419 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 2,200.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,297,000 after buying an additional 500,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in AppLovin by 328.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 81,331 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

