ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Trading Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.23 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 315,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 747,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MT. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.90 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MT

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2,038.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after buying an additional 783,965 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 47,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 525.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.