Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Shares Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.03. 107,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 374,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASC. Fearnley Fonds raised Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $516.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,400,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 449,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 27.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,124,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,343,000 after purchasing an additional 241,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,368 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 565,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 387,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 177,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

