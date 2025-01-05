Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.00. 983,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 840,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARHS. Barclays cut their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Arhaus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $319.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.94 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Arhaus’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 18.2% during the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

