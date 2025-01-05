Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Up 13% – Time to Buy?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 13% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.45 and last traded at $42.97. Approximately 626,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 621,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arqit Quantum from $27.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arqit Quantum
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.