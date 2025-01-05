Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.53.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $591,228.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,931,992.05. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Asana by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Asana by 52.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Asana by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

