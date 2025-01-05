Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading 18.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 239,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 172,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Aston Bay Trading Up 18.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

Aston Bay Company Profile

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

