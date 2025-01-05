Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading Up 18.2% – What’s Next?

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 18.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 394,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 260,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68. The stock has a market cap of C$16.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.14.

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

