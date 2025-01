Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Shares Down 13% – Time to Sell?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 189,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 198,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Avanti Helium Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$9.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

