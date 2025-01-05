Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading Down 13% – Time to Sell?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 102,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 155,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Avanti Helium Trading Down 13.0 %
The stock has a market cap of C$9.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
About Avanti Helium
Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avanti Helium
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Cold Front, Hot Stocks: Diesel Prices Propel Energy Leaders
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.