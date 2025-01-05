Ball (NYSE:BALL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.96 and last traded at $53.97, with a volume of 1214855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Ball Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Ball by 598.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

