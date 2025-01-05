Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.79. 1,291,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,578,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $1.20 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $574.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 76.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 50,592 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

