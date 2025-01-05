Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 35,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 30,345 shares.The stock last traded at $1.79 and had previously closed at $1.77.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.0329 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

