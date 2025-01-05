Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 77554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 36.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.
