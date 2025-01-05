Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $3.87. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 69,768 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Down 4.3 %

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.0714 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 49.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,137,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 375,364 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 196,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 409,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,238 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.