Bank OZK (OZKAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on February 18th

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
Bank OZK Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OZKAP stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35.
Bank OZK Company Profile
