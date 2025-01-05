Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. 66,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 165,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Bear Creek Mining Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$91.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.61, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

