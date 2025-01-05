Bellway (LON:BWY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,356 ($29.27) and last traded at GBX 2,358 ($29.29), with a volume of 399457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,430 ($30.19).

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,200 ($39.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bellway to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,204.20 ($39.80).

Get Bellway alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWY

Bellway Stock Performance

Bellway Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,550.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,793.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,306.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Bellway’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is 6,166.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Bellway news, insider Keith Adey sold 27,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($40.46), for a total transaction of £889,258.71 ($1,104,669.20). Also, insider Simon Scougall acquired 515 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,528 ($31.40) per share, for a total transaction of £13,019.20 ($16,172.92). Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Bellway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.