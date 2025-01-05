Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €17.90 ($18.45) and last traded at €18.00 ($18.56). 10,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.40 ($18.97).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The company has a market cap of $177.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.52.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services. It operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

