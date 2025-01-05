bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Trading Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €2.40 ($2.47) and last traded at €2.46 ($2.54). Approximately 259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.60 ($2.68).

bet-at-home.com Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €3.12.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online sports betting and gaming services. The company offers pre-match and live betting; and sports betting and online gaming licenses for casino, poker, games, and virtual sports services. It operates in Germany, Austria, Malta, and Gibraltar. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bet-at-home.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bet-at-home.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.