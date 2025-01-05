BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 19,016,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 28,825,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

BigBear.ai Trading Up 10.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The business had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,019,614.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,713,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,809,668.66. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,829.50. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,892 shares of company stock worth $1,887,246 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 310.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 107,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 479,401 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 57.9% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 267,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

