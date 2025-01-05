Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,270.02, but opened at $1,242.10. Biglari shares last traded at $1,242.10, with a volume of 561 shares trading hands.

Biglari Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,086.04 and its 200 day moving average is $959.15.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

