BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.59. BingEx shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 1,697 shares traded.
BingEx Trading Up 4.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.54.
About BingEx
BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BingEx
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for BingEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BingEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.