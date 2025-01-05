BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.46. BitFuFu shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 25,982 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BitFuFu in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

BitFuFu Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in BitFuFu by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in BitFuFu during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

