BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Trading 1.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$148.61 and last traded at C$148.39. Approximately 64,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 82,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$145.97.

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$147.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$140.88.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.