BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 79,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 57,366 shares.The stock last traded at $41.24 and had previously closed at $41.26.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKAG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $533,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,454,000. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 557,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

