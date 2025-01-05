BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 79,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 57,366 shares.The stock last traded at $41.24 and had previously closed at $41.26.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.
The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
