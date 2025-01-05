BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,390 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 4,540 shares.The stock last traded at $102.71 and had previously closed at $101.46.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $504.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.61.

Get BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.