Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDNNY shares. Barclays cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of BDNNY opened at $57.06 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

