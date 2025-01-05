BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 158,921 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 103,782 shares.The stock last traded at $50.20 and had previously closed at $50.18.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 135.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

