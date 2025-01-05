Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Holdings Lifted by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BOX were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 324.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 143.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in BOX by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

BOX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BOX opened at $31.49 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $155,548.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,983.12. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,720.75. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,284 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.