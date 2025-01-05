BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 152.95 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 152.72 ($1.90). 2,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.50 ($1.87).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 156.92.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

