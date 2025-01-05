Brian L. Michaud Sells 362 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP Brian L. Michaud sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total transaction of $106,366.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,233.98. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %
ADP stock opened at $291.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.43 and a 200-day moving average of $276.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $231.27 and a one year high of $309.63.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.12. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.91.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
