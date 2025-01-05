Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) vs. OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Head-To-Head Survey

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) and OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brother Industries and OMV Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brother Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 OMV Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 0 1 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brother Industries $5.70 billion 0.74 $218.36 million $1.59 20.84 OMV Aktiengesellschaft $43.86 billion 0.28 $1.68 billion $5.17 7.16

This table compares Brother Industries and OMV Aktiengesellschaft”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Brother Industries. OMV Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brother Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brother Industries and OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brother Industries 3.59% 4.51% 3.38% OMV Aktiengesellschaft 4.25% 8.95% 4.50%

Risk & Volatility

Brother Industries has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OMV Aktiengesellschaft beats Brother Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments. The Printing & Solutions segment offers inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white and color laser printers; scanners; and labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Machinery segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers. The Domino segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Nissei segment provides gearmotors, high stiffness reducers, and gears. The Personal & Home segment provides sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Network & Contents segment provides online karaoke systems and applications for smartphones/tablets, as well as content, nursing care, and video viewing services; and manages karaoke clubs. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

