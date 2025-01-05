Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 135,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 174,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

The company has a market cap of C$168.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

