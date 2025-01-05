Cango (NYSE:CANG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 861,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 868,763 shares.The stock last traded at $5.13 and had previously closed at $5.02.

Cango Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

