Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,013,981 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 748,954 shares.The stock last traded at $22.19 and had previously closed at $22.20.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.0859 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 160,000.0% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 135.0% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

