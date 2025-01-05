Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,013,981 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 748,954 shares.The stock last traded at $22.19 and had previously closed at $22.20.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.0859 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.
The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.
