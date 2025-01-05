Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 413,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 773,235 shares.The stock last traded at $15.54 and had previously closed at $14.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,324,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 84,350 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
See Also
