CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.75. CEMIG shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 97,561 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CEMIG in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on CEMIG
CEMIG Stock Performance
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CEMIG
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.